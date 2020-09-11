Trevor Noah And The Daily Social Distancing Show Envisions A New Trump Campaign Angle

President Donald Trump is still dealing today with the fallout from his controversial comments recorded by journalist Bob Woodward. Intended for Woodward’s new book, Rage, the remarks have the President admiting he downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus in order to avoid creating a panic.

Despite the uproar from certain quarters on that decision, Trevor Noah doesn’t think that it will have any effect on the Nov. 3 election. Why? “Scandals slide off him faster than his bronzer on a hot day,” Noah quipped.

Taking it one step further, Noah and his team at the Daily Social Distancing Show imagined a campaign ad from Trump that promised how he’ll deal with recordings in the future.

Watch the full video below for their take.