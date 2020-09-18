Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Inch Toward EGOT With Emmy Win For ‘Watchmen’ Score

On Night 4 of the Creative Arts Emmys Awards, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross earned their first Emmy for their Watchmen score, coming that much closer to the coveted EGOT.

Two of the artists behind industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails, Reznor and Ross previously earned an Oscar in 2011 for their score to David Fincher’s The Social Network. At the Grammys in 2015, meanwhile, the pair shared the award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, recognized for their score to Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

“We’d like to thank the Television Academy for the recognition. It means a lot to us, and we truly appreciate it,” Reznor said, in a pre-taped acceptance speech. “We’re very proud to be involved with a show this relevant, smart and daring. We were changed and affected by working on this, and it’s great to see it resonate with the world at large.”

Created by Damon Lindelof, based on a DC Comics series created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, Watchmen takes place in an alternate version of the 20th century, in which vigilantes—once celebrated as heroes—have been outlawed, due to their violent methods of extracting justice. In this version of America, episodes of racial violence erupt in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as yellow-masked police officers face off with a white supremacist group known as the Seventh Kavalry.

At the 72nd Emmy Awards, the series received 26 nominations. Over the course of the first four Creative Arts Emmys livestreams, the show also took home statuettes for its cinematography, picture editing, costumes and sound mixing.