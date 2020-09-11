Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Anna Paquin & Adriana Barraza To Star In Drama ‘Monica’; The Exchange Launches Sales — Toronto

EXCLUSIVE: Trace Lysette (Hustlers), Oscar nominee Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects), Oscar winner Anna Paquin (The Piano) and Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza (Babel) are attached to star in the feature film Monica, from Italian filmmaker Andrea Pallaoro.

The Exchange is launching world sales during the Toronto Film Festival on the drama, which will chart the story of a transgender woman (Lysette) who returns home to the Midwest to care for her dying mother (Clarkson). The tale of a fractured family is said to explore themes of abandonment, ageing, acceptance and redemption.

Pallaoro’s 2017 sophomore feature Hannah played at Toronto and Venice, where it won Charlotte Rampling the festival’s best actress prize. His first film, Medeas, also premiered in competition on the Lido.

From an original screenplay by the director and Orlando Tirado (Hannah), the film will be produced by Christina Dow (Hannah), Eleonora Granata (Medeas), Marina Marzotto (5 Is The Perfect Number), Gina Resnick (Medeas), Christina Sibul (Thirteen) and BAFTA-winning producer Karen Tenkhoff (The Motorcycle Diaries).

Production is scheduled to begin at the end of the year.

“Andrea and the team have an undeniable ability to bring private, intimate stories to life in both a visceral and visually brilliant way. With that in mind, we are very excited to introduce Monica to the global market,” said Brian O’Shea of The Exchange.

As we revealed earlier this week, the company’s fall presale slate also includes Liev Schreiber Hemingway adaptation Across The River and Into the Trees. Also on the slate is documentary Welcome to Dale: The Elizabeth Carmichael Story about the con artist Liz Carmichael.