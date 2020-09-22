Tommy DeVito Dies: The Four Seasons Cofounder & ‘Jersey Boys’ Inspiration Was 92

Tommy DeVito, a founding member and lead guitarist of the 1960s chart-topping vocal group The Four Seasons and the inspiration for a key character in the 2005 jukebox musical Jersey Boys and the 2014 movie adaptation, died from complications related to COVID-19 last night in Las Vegas. He was 92.

His death was announced by his friend, the actor Alfred Nittoli, in a Facebook post today. Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli and keyboardist/songwriter Bob Gaudio tweeted a joint statement: “It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the Four Seasons, has passed. We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him.”

Formed from previous New Jersey doo-wop group The Four Lovers, which featured both baritone singer DeVito and, with his instantly recognizable falsetto, Valli, The Four Seasons took its new name in 1960. The founding, classic line-up included DeVito, Valli, producer and singer Bob Crewe and keyboardist/songwriter Gaudio.

DeVito Alfred Nittoli/Facebook

By 1962, the group topped the charts with its hit “Sherry,” written by Gaudio and featuring what would become the signature sound: Valli’s wide-ranging, falsetto-reaching vocals harmonizing with DeVito’s baritone.

One of the few American doo-wop groups to stand strong against the Beatles-led British Invasion, The Four Seasons would, within the next five years, follow “Sherry” with such hits as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” “Candy Girl,” “Dawn (Go Away), “Let’s Hang On” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

DeVito, a native of Belleville, NJ, left the group in 1970, publicly blaming a hearing problem for his departure. In reality, gambling debts to loan sharks and tax issues were behind his exit, with Valli and Gaudio reportedly assuming his debts and buying him out of the group.

DeVito’s troubles, his strained friendships within the band, would become a central storyline in Jersey Boys, the long-running Broadway musical with songs by Gaudio and Crew and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. (DeVito was played by Christian Hoff in the original Broadway cast, and Vincent Piazza in Clint Eastwood’s 2014 film adaptation.)

“I’m not proud of what I did,” DeVito said in a 2014 interview with NJ.com. “I’m not ashamed of it either.”