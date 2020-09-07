Tokyo Olympics To Be Held “With Or Without Covid” In 2021, International Olympic Committee Says

The trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic still remains unclear as 2021 approaches, but the International Olympic Committee confirmed that one thing is for certain, next year’s Olympic games will go on regardless of the virus.

John Coates, the vice president of the IOC, announced Monday that the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will happen next year. Coates told AFP that the sporting event will be called the “Games that conquered Covid.”

“It will take place with or without Covid. The games will start July 23 next year,” Coates said.

The ICO vp added that the Olympic Games were set to revolve around the theme of reconstruction, following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeaster Japan. With plans to move forward despite COVID-19 complications, Coates said the theme rings even more true.

“Now very much these will be the Games that conquered Covid, the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Like many highly anticipated happenings and sports events, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed in March due to coronavirus concerns. The Tokyo Olympics will start July 23, 2021 and will run until Aug. 8, 2021, exactly a year after the 2020 games were set to start.