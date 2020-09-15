TNT Developing True Crime Docuseries With ‘Don’t F*ck With Cats’ Producer Raw

EXCLUSIVE: Raw, the production company behind hit documentaries including Don’t F*ck With Cats and Three Identical Strangers, has found its next case after unearthing a development with TNT.

The WarnerMedia-backed broadcaster is working with the All3Media-backed company on a new docuseries project. It is the network’s latest move into the true crime genre following the Dick Wolf-produced Cold Justice, which previously aired on TNT before moving to Oxygen.

This comes after Raw scored an Emmy last night at the Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program. Mark Lewis, who wrote the Netflix series, which explored the digital search for the killer of Jun Lin, beat out Apple TV+’s Beastie Boys Story, Nat Geo’s The Cave, Netflix’s Circus Of Books and HBO’s McMillion$ in the hotly contested category.

As with many of Raw’s documentaries and series, there’s an element of mystery about the subject matter. Deadline understands that this project involves schadenfreude and people that have everything to lose and ties in with some of the Hollywood movies that TNT airs.

“If you’re a true crime junkie, like me, then you’ve gone to work the next day and fanatically raved about something Raw has produced. Whether it’s Don’t F**k With Cats, Three Identical Strangers or American Animals, their storytelling is beautiful, visceral and holy s**t edge of your seat shocking,” Corie Henson, EVP, Head of Unscripted for TNT, TBS and truTV told Deadline. “The show we’re developing pairs perfectly with the big movies on TNT. I’ve basically been professionally stalking the guys for years until they finally agreed to make a TV show with us… and it’s going to be worth it.”

Raw also recently produced Netflix docu-series Fear City: New York vs The Mafia and other titles include Discovery’s long-running series Gold Rush, CNN’s Race for the White House, American Dynasties: The Kennedys and The Bush Years and the forthcoming Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy and feature documentary The Imposter. It’s U.S. team is led by US Creative Director Adam Hawkins, Head of US Development is Oliver Calleja and Head of US Documentary Development is Felicity Morris.