T.J. Holmes To Join Amy Robach As Co-Anchor Of ‘GMA 3: What You Need To Know’

ABC News has named Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes as permanent co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know, starting on Monday.

The show, which also features ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, has been on since June. When GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke was pulled from the schedule in March, the network replaced it with Pandemic: What You Need To Know to offer information on the COVID-19 crisis.

The show features news and information and human interest stories, with Ashton offering breaking medical news and updates on the pandemic.

Holmes is an ABC News correspondent reporting for Good Morning America. He has featured the “Tell T.J.” series, which spotlights viewers who have performed extraordinary accomplishments in their communities. He also has reported on the impact of COVID-19 on professional sports and interviewed Jeopardy host Alex Trebek following his diagnosis for pancreatic cancer.

Robach is the co-anchor of 20/20 and reports for Good Morning America and across ABC News.

Catherine McKenzie, the show’s executive producer, said in a statement, “We think the combination of Amy, T.J. and Jen is an unmatched team in daytime television at a time when viewers are hungry for straightforward news and information.”

The show airs weekdays at 1 PM ET and noon CT.