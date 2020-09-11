TikTok Influencer Addison Rae To Star In ‘She’s All That’ Reboot ‘He’s All That’

Addison Rae, the 19-year-old mega TikTok influencer who just reached 60 million followers, is set to make her acting debut in He’s All That, the gender-flipping reboot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That, which is a go at Miramax. Mark Waters, the director behind young-adult films like Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and Vampire Academy, is directing the new iteration, which will be written by original screenwriter R. Lee Fleming. In addition, original She’s All That producers Jennifer Gigbot and Andrew Panay are also on board.

The film will reimagine the original plot, with Addison taking on the role of Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Zackary Siler, as this fresh spin will be told from a teenage girl’s point of view. The contemporary story will follow an influencer who decides to avenge herself by accepting a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser into prom king after her boyfriend turns her into a laughing stock.

Rachael Leigh Cook made a lasting impression in She’s All That with her breakout performance as Laney Boggs, who is the subject of a bet to turn the stereotypically “unattractive” girl into a prom queen. Cook recently talked about the legacy of the film on Deadline’s New Hollywood podcast.

No word on if she, Prinze, or anyone else from the original cast will be involved in the new film.