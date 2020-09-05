Tiffany Haddish Tells Dr. Anthony Fauci She Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish spoke to Dr. Anthony Fauci in a video posted on her YouTube page this week, revealing that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” Haddish told Fauci. “I was not in direct contact with them. But they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.”

But Haddish was still not in the clear. She went for another test when a friend tested positive.

“Get the tests the second time,” she said. “I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus.”

Haddish went into self-quarantine after getting that report. “Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies,” Haddish said. “That was three months ago. I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything. Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don’t have any antibodies,” she added. “So I think I’m superhuman.”

Fauci, one of the White House’s top experts during the pandemic and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested a mask and social distancing as the best preventatives.

“Sit a certain distance away and avoid crowds,” he said. He added that another good step toward prevention was to “lead a healthy life.”