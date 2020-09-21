Tiffany Haddish Joins Nicolas Cage In ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Haddish has signed on to co-star opposite Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal and Sharon Horgan in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the Lionsgate meta action-comedy that has Cage playing a version of himself.

Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten, is directing the pic, which follows a fictionalized, creatively unfulfilled Cage who, in the face of financial ruin, accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a superfan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

Haddish will play eccentric rogue government agent Vivian, who, in a long-standing battle against one of the largest criminal organizations in Europe, forces Cage to go undercover in a crazy, off-book, last-ditch effort to bring them down for good.

Haddish has established herself as one of the most sought-after comedic actresses after her breakthrough performance in Girls Trip. She’s earned an Emmy as a guest host on Saturday Night Live and her Netflix special Black Mitzvah was also received a nomination from the TV Academy.

Production on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is expected to take place this fall. Producers are Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon, with James Myers and Brady Fujikawa overseeing for Lionsgate.

Haddish’s upcoming projects include The Card Counter, Here Today, Bad Trip and The Spongebob Squarepants Movie: Sponge on the Run. She’s repped by UTA, Artists First, and Ziffren Brittenham.