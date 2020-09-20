This Week In Music: It’s Got A Good ROI And You Can Dance To It

Back in the days when the music business was starting to evolve from its wilder entrepreneurial early days into a more corporate environment, there was an eternal lament that the real record guys were being pushed out by corporate suits.

As more and more multinationals swallowed up the business, that change became more and more apparent. But still, it was somewhat forbidden to publicly be anything but a music-loving, freewheeling “record guy” who was always looking for the next big thing

Apparently, that taboo is no longer in vogue.

In a revealing interview last week with Music Business Worldwide, BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said his strategy of focusing on established artists who are already popular will be the new trend in music, particularly as some conglomerates look to maximize shareholder value by perhaps splitting up their new repertoire divisions and catalog.

That’s even as BMG is enjoying pop music success for the first time in a while.