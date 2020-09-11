‘This Is Us’ Sets Tentative Production Start Date For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s This Is Us, broadcast TV’s highest-rated scripted series, is preparing to go back to production. I hear that the acclaimed drama is targeting Sept. 24 to begin shooting its upcoming fifth season. As is the case with any production during the pandemic, the date is tentative and subject to change. This Is Us studio 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, declined comment.

Two weeks ago, NBC announced that the Dan Fogelman-created family drama is slated to launch its fifth season on Nov. 11 with a two-hour premiere. The network noted at that time that all premiere dates had been set after detailed conversations with the series’ producers to make sure that having the shows ready by those dates would be realistic.

Fogelman recently revealed that This Is Us will tackle COVID in the present-day Season 5 storyline of This Is Us.

“Yes on Covid,” Fogelman replied to a fan who had retweeted Deadline’s Contenders TV panel with Emmy-nominated This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown. “We’ve decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters.”

As part of the same batch of answers, Fogelman also said that despite the current events the country’s facing, the show is still on track to the “same planned ending”. This Is Us is one year into a three-season pickup, which is expected to mark the final chapter for the popular series.

During Contenders, Brown addressed the season 4 finale cliffhanger where his character Randall and his brother Kevin (Justin Harley), after having a gut-wrenching fight, shared a tender moment in a flashforward as they stood by their mother Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) bedside.

“The relationship has been complicated from the beginning,” he said of the Randall-Kevin dynamic. “They will continue like a yo-yo — will come apart and together, apart and together. I think by the time we reach that point in the future, there are other things on their minds that they are able to focus on to put aside whatever differences they have. But for the next two or however many seasons we’re around, I think you’ll continue to see these brothers fray and then resolve, fray and resolve.”

This Is Us follows the lives and families of two parents, and their three children, in several different time frames. The ensemble cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Brown, Chrissy Metz, Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman. Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal executive produce.