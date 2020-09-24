‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Premiere Date Moved Up By Two Weeks By NBC

Good news for This Is Us fans — the hit family drama will be back sooner than expected. The fifth season of the NBC show will launch with a two-hour premiere on Oct. 27, the Tuesday before the Presidential election. A fall premiere date announcement by NBC three weeks ago had This Is Us set for a two-hour season debut on Nov. 10, the Tuesday after the Nov. 3 election.

As Deadline reported last week, This Is Us is expected to start production on its fifth season tomorrow, Sept. 24.

The series stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal executive produce the series, produced by 20th Television.

This Is Us is coming off a second Emmy award for Ron Cephas Jones who won in the guest star in a drama series category last week for his role as William Hill.

For the 2019-20 season, This Is Us ranked as television’s #1 drama in the adult 18-49 demo for a fourth season in a row, averaging a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.5 million viewers overall in Live+7.