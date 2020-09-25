‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Filming Underway, Creator Dan Fogelman and Stars Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz Post On Social Media

The COVID-19 pandemic can’t keep The Big Three apart as This Is Us began season 5 production on Thursday. Stars Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and creator Dan Fogelman gave This Is Us fans a sneak peek of season 5 production on social media.

Posting a photo of co-stars Ventimiglia and his on-screen wife Mandy Moore wearing masks and keeping social distance, Fogelman tweeted, “A 2020 television sex scene. We’re back. #ThisIsUs.”

Ventimiglia and Moore also shared Fogelman’s tweet on their own official Twitter feeds.

On Thursday Brown, Metz and Justin Hartley announced that the This Is Us two-hour season five debut will come two weeks earlier than its initial Nov. 10 premiere date. Metz, Brown and Hartley shared a scrapbook showing scenes from the upcoming season, from photos of Moore and Ventimiglia’s characters holding hands to Metz’ Kate Pearson cradling her newborn baby.

“Y’all want some good news? I think we could use a little good news, yeah? #ThisIsUs is back two weeks earlier! And yeah…it’s still a 2 hour season premiere! Wanted you to have something to talk about while you’re casting your ballot.😉 See you in 33 days!✌🏿,” Brown wrote.

Thursday’s production start is in line with the timing Deadline learned of exclusively earlier this month. This Is Us‘s filming comes as a number of television series are also returning to studios. Warner Bros. TV-produced series including All Rise, Lucifer and Bob Hearts Abishola also made their way back to production in the past two weeks.

