Thinkfactory Media Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Thinkfactory Media, the TV production company behind hit reality franchises such as Marriage Boot Camp and scripted series including Emmy-winning Hatfields & McCoys, has signed with ICM Partners for global representation.

Run by CEO and veteran producer Adam Reed, Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company, produces unscripted fare that spans a variety of genres and formats for broadcast, cable and streaming partners. Current and recent series include A&E’s What’s it Worth?, hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp empire, encompassing flagship Reality Stars, alongside Family Edition and Hip Hop Edition, as well as WE tv’s megahit Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Thinkfactory also recently announced a new unscripted project with Carole Baskin, the big cat activist of Tiger King fame, and her husband Harold Baskin, that will expose animal exploitation. The company currently has other unscripted projects set with History, TBS, Lifetime and TLC.

Previous Thinkfactory hits include Gene Simmons Family Jewels, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives and Rookies for A&E; WE tv’s Million Dollar Matchmaker; Dogg After Dark, starring Snoop Dogg, for MTV; TV One’s Divas franchise, including Hollywood Divas, R&B Divas: Atlanta and R&B Divas: Los Angeles; Dead of Winter: The Donner Party for The Weather Channel; Married by Mom & Dad and Strange Love for TLC; and Spell-Mageddon for ABC Family, among others.

In addition to its unscripted projects, the company has also produced several praised scripted series, including History’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, starring Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton.

Thinkfactory Media is based in Los Angeles.