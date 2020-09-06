‘Luke Cage’ Star Theo Rossi & ‘Gotham’ Actor Shane West Join Jordan Claire Robbins In Thriller ‘Escape The Field’

EXCLUSIVE: Theo Rossi and Shane West are joining Umbrella Academy actress Jordan Claire Robbins in the cast of feature thriller Escape The Field, which is currently in production in Toronto.

Luke Cage and Sons Of Anarchy star Rossi recently wrapped shooting Zack Snyder’s big-budget Netflix feature Army Of The Dead. Nikita and Salem star West was most recently seen as Bane on the final season of Fox’s Gotham.

Escape The Field is the story of six strangers who wake up disoriented and trapped in an endless cornfield only to discover that something mysterious is hunting them. Armed only with seemingly random items, ranging from a compass to a canteen and a revolver with a single bullet, they must work together to escape the field or die.

Additional casting deals are closing imminently. DDI is handling world sales and will introduce the project (and the actors) to buyers at the virtual TIFF market.

The film is being directed by Emerson Moore with Michael Philip (The Doorman) and DDI’s Jason Moring (Super Troopers 2) producing under their Cr8iv DNA banner, along with Moore’s Anacapa Pictures.

“An incredible moment to welcome these two exceptionally gifted actors to the project,” said Moring. “They are sure to bring some amazing on-screen excitement that will elevate this film in way audiences will truly enjoy.”

Rossi is repped by Paradigm, Management 360, and Carolyn Conrad at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham; West by Paradigm and attorney Michael Fuller of Fuller Law.