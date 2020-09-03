The Yes Theory, Team Behind Will Smith Bungee Jump, Launch Podcast Series With Cadence13 & Headspace

EXCLUSIVE: The group that persuaded Will Smith to bungee jump out of a helicopter to celebrate his 50th birthday are launching a podcast with Cadence13 and Headspace Studios.

The founders of The Yes Theory, a content company and YouTube channel with over 1.8M viewers, are launching the The Yes Theory Podcast.

It will feature Thomas Brag, Matt Dajer and Ammar Kandil explore the process of self-improvement and explore how people can all become their “truest selves”. They will discuss topics like meditation, ego, and vulnerability.

Episodes will include meditation with Headspace co-founder and former Buddhist monk Andy Puddicombe; uncertainty with Ozan Varol and Arthur Brooks; pursuing novelty with Ben Nemtin and Jason Silva; kindness with Francois Clemmons and Houston Kraft; hope with Mark Manson and Dina Al Shahabi; burnout with Anne Helen Petersen; physical discomfort with Aaron Ferguson and Lauren Ash and reinvention with Ryan Holiday and Rich Roll.

This series marks the third between Entercom-owned C13 and Headspace. It will launch on September 7.

“This is the first time we’re lifting the veil behind what really happens at Yes Theory, like what we’re really going through and learning behind the scenes,” said Thomas Brag, co-founder of Yes Theory. “We’re just so thrilled to have the chance to dive deeper into talking about why and how discomfort can be a life-changing tool for growth. And really, to introduce audiences to many of the wise sages that have helped get us where we are. Icing on the cake is that we get to this with Headspace and Cadence13.”

“We’re excited to pull Thomas, Ammar and Matt off camera, and turn on their mics in this new format that Yes Theory fans are sure to love,” added Morgan Selzer, head of programming and development at Headspace Studios. “As we continue our partnership with Cadence13, this is a unique opportunity to give new and existing followers of Yes Theory a chance to connect with the trio on a deeper level as they explore how one can go outside their comfort zone and create meaningful change in their lives.

“We’re thrilled to expand our slate of compelling, original content with Headspace,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “Yes Theory’s inventive approach to life will resonate with listeners everywhere.”