‘The Wall’ Renewed For Season 4 At NBC

NBC has renewed non-scripted competition series The Wall for a fourth season.

The network has handed the show, which will see Chris Hardwick return as host, a 20-episode run.

This comes as it scheduled the three remaining episodes of the third season, which launched in March. The final episodes will air on October 1, October 21 and October 28 at 8pm.

Executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Andrew Glassman and Hardwick, the game features two-person teams related by family, friendship or life experience competing for a cash prize. If a question is answered correctly a green ball falls down the five-story wall, adding the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. If it’s wrong, a red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team. With more than $13 million on the line, teammates have to work together to build a huge cash prize.

The Wall was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. It is a collaboration between the SpringHill Company and Glassman Media and the format also airs in 20 territories around the world including the UK, where it is fronted by British film and TV legend Danny Dyer.

Aaron Long, Jessica Otazua, Quintin Strack and Tim Sullivan also exec produce.