‘The Venture Bros.’ Is Now Officially Canceled By Adult Swim, Says Creator Christopher McCulloch; Net Hints At Possible Continuation

UPDATED: On Monday, Adult Swim stalwart The Venture Bros. officially came to an end.

Series creator Christopher McCulloch took to Twitter — under his pseudonymous handle Jackson Publick — and confirmed the show’s long-rumored demise.

“We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago,” wrote McCulloch, “while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention.”

Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You. — Jackson Publick (@jacksonpublick) September 7, 2020

That’s right, according to James Urbaniak who voiced Dr. Venture and many others, the show’s pilot aired 17 years ago. In a tweet marking the news, Urbaniak called The Venture Bros., “one of the great gifts of my life & career.”

So, as it must to all, cancellation has come for The Venture Bros. The pilot aired 17 years ago, which means the show was almost old enough to vote. It was one of the great gifts of my life & career. The fans were, quite simply, the best. Thank you, everybody. Go. Team. Venture! pic.twitter.com/MPMAvWS6Z4 — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) September 8, 2020

The show was a send up of Johnny Quest. It centered on the Venture family: teen brothers Dean and Hank, their scientist father Rusty, their family bodyguard Brock Sampson and a long list of villains. McCulloch and co-writer Doc Hammer voiced many of the characters.

Following Publick’s announcement, Adult Swim twitted that network is looking for ways to continue the long-running series’ story.

We also want more Venture Bros. and have been working with Jackson and Doc to find another way to continue the Venture Bros. story. — adultswim (@adultswim) September 8, 2020

The series’ run comprised 83 episodes over 7 seasons in all, with long, long breaks between each season.