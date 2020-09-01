‘The Vampire Diaries’ & ‘Originals’ Alum Daniel Gillies Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Gillies, known for his role in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Gillies joined the CW’s The Vampire Diaries in the second season as Elijah Mikaelson, then went on to reprise the role in all five seasons of spinoff The Originals. He also starred with Katharine McPhee in Lifetime’s original movie The Lost Wife of Robert Durst and in Canadian supernatural medical drama series Saving Hope.

Gillies can currently be seen in the Netflix series Virgin River, which has been renewed for a second season.

On the film side, Gillies will star in the New Zealand-based feature directed and written by James Ashcroft, Coming Home in the Dark, based off the award-winning short story by Owen Marshall. Gillies previous work includes Spider-Man 2, Bride & Prejudice, Captivity and Broken Kingdom.

Gillies is also repped by Link Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.