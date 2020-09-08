‘The Talk’ Names Heather Gray & Kristin Matthews Executive Producers/Showrunners

EXCLUSIVE: The Talk veterans Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews have been named joint Executive Producers/Showrunners of CBS’ daytime talk show. They succeed longtime executive producer and showrunner John Redmann, who left after 10 seasons.

Both Gray and Matthews have been with the Emmy-winning The Talk since its first season, working in tandem for most of their tenure. The duo’s promotion comes as The Talk is wrapping up its summer hiatus ahead of the Season 11 start of production later this month with returning co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba. Marie Osmond left recently after one season as co-host on the show.

Gray is adding showrunner to her responsibilities for season 11 having served as an executive producer since last season. Matthews is being upped to executive producer and showrunner from her previous position as co-executive producer.

“We’re proud to have Heather and Kristin with their remarkable talents at the helm of The Talk,” said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment. “They have both been instrumental in the evolution and the many successes of the show since the beginning. Now, they are poised to work together to take it to the next level with their creative vision, limitless passion and strong leadership abilities.”

Gray joined The Talk mid-way through season one as senior supervising producer and was promoted to co-executive producer in August 2011. She was named an executive producer in August 2019. Prior to The Talk, Gray served as a development producer at Endemol USA and supervising producer for The Tyra Banks Show (2006-2010), where she earned her first two Emmy awards.

Matthews helped launch The Talk as coordinating producer in August 2010. Two years later, she was named co-executive producer. Prior to joining the show, she was a producer at The Early Show at CBS News from 2001-2007. Matthews began her career in production at NBC Nightly News and Today.

Both shared in two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment and an NAACP Image Award for the show.

“The Talk is a second family to me, and I’m thrilled to continue my journey in this new leadership role,” said Gray. “I look forward to collaborating with our amazing hosts and dynamic team with renewed creativity.” Matthews added, “As we embark on season 11 of The Talk, I’m enthusiastic about bringing my experience to the forefront. Heather and I have worked together for the last 10 seasons and we’re excited about what’s in store for the future.”

Hosted by Osbourne, Underwood, Eve and Inaba, the daily one-hour series features the panel discussing current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The show also features celebrity guest interviews, musical performances and cooking segments, as well as human interest stories. The Talk has earned 11 Daytime Emmy Awards, including two for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, as well as writing and host, and 51 nominations.