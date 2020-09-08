‘The Stratford’ Reimagining Of William Shakespeare’s World In Works At NBC From Hazy Mills & Vincent Angell

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, whose Hazy Mills reimagined the Brothers Grimm tales as the brooding, dark supernatural cop drama Grimm, are looking to bring the literary classics by another famous writer, William Shakespeare, to television as a drama series set in present day America.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

NBC has put in development The Stratford, a one-hour drama from Vincent Angell (The Rookie), Hazy Mills and Universal TV, where the company is based.

photo: Mikel Healey

Written by Angell, The Stratford is set in a New York luxury hotel and centers on a young man’s search for his father’s killer in a modern reimagination of a Shakespearean world.

Behind the modern exterior, the characters in the show would be revealed to be updated versions of classic Shakesperean characters.

Angell executive produces the drama, whose title is a nod to Shakespeare’s birthplace, with Hayes and Milliner via their Hazy Mills. Universal TV is the studio.

Angell is a co-executive producer on ABC’s The Rookie, which has been renewed for a third season. His TV series credits also include NBC’s Shades of Blue and The Blacklist and Fox’s The Following. Angell, who co-created the A&E series The Beast starring Patrick Swayze, is with Rain Management Group.

Grimm had a successful six-season run on NBC. At the network, Hazy Mills is producing popular reality series Hollywood Game Night.

Hazy Mills recently sold for development Fan Girl, a single-camera comedy from How to Live with Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow, which is set at Peacock. The company landed a pilot order at NBC for comedy Jefferies this past development season. It has been rolled to next season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hazy Mills is repped by UTA and attorney Sam Fischer.