‘The Simpsons’: The New Voice Of Hank Azaria’s Carl Is Revealed

We now know who will be the new voice of Carl, Homer Simpson’s co-worker at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant, on The Simpsons.



Better Things actor Alex Désert replaces Hank Azaria in the role, at least in Sunday’s Season 32 premiere. It’s not known if Désert is the permanent voice for Carl.

The recast follows Fox’s statement in June that white actors would no longer be voicing non-white characters on the hit animated comedy series. Azaria had been the longtime voice of the Black character Carlton Carlson. He also was known for voicing Apu, a character which long has been criticized for portraying a racist depiction of an Indian immigrant. Azaria announced in January that he no longer would voice the character.

Désert also voices Swarm in Disney XD’s Spider-Man series and Mr. Bojenkins on Adult Swim’s Mr. Pickles and its spinoff, Momma Named Me Sheriff. His other credits include Shameless and Freaky Friday.

