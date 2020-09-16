‘The Prom’ Co-Writer Bob Martin Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Bob Martin, co-writer of the Tony Award-nominated book for Broadway’s The Prom and the upcoming Netflix film adaptation, has signed with Verve for representation in all areas.

Martin, who won a Tony for co-writing (with Don McKellar) the book for Broadway’s The Drowsy Chaperone (2006), has a slate of big-ticket projects coming up, including writing the stage musical adaption of The Princess Bride with Rick Elice and composer David Yazbek for Disney.

With Shawn Levy and composer Alan Menken, Martin is writing the musical stage adaptation of Night at The Museum for producer Kevin McCollum.

And with Rick Elice, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Martin is writing the stage musical adaptation of Smash for producers Bob Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Steven Spielberg.

Related Story From 'Versace' To 'Ratched': Jon Jon Briones Talks Representing Filipinos In Hollywood And Being The Hero Of His Narrative

Also in the offing is a musical adaptation of Millions, based on Danny Boyle’s 2004 film, with composer Adam Guettel for producers Marc Platt and Scott Rudin.

Ryan Murphy, ‘The Prom’ Netflix cast Ryan Murphy Instagram

Martin re-teamed with Chad Beguelin on the Netflix screenplay adaptation of their book for The Prom stage musical. The Netflix film, directed by Ryan Murphy, starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Cordon and Andrew Rannells, is set for a December premiere.

The Prom‘s Tony nomination for Best Book of a Musical was Martin’s third: In addition to his win for The Drowsy Chaperone, he was nominated (with Thomas Meehan) for the 2010 Broadway production of Elf. As an actor, Martin was Tony-nominated in the Lead Actor/Musical category for his starring role in The Drowsy Chaperone.

For television, Martin co-created Canadian TV series Slings & Arrows (TMN). Other TV credits include Michael: Tuesdays and Thursdays (CBC) and Sensitive Skin (HBO Canada). He co-wrote the 2014 animated special Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas for NBC.

Martin continues to be managed by Brian Stern at AGI Entertainment.