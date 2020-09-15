Mark Webber And Teresa Palmer’s ‘The Place Of No Words’ Placed At Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to The Place of No Words, the fantasy-reality drama written and directed by Mark Webber and starring Webber, his real-life wife Teresa Palmer and their son Bodhi Palmer.

The pic, which originally premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, will now be released in theaters and on demand on October 23.

Continuing Webber’s aesthetic of using elements from his real life to enhance his storytelling (like his Explicit Ills, The End of Love and Flesh and Bone), he again has cast his own family members. The pic begins as Bodhi, age 3, asks “Where do we go when we die?” It launches his real family on an adventure that moves between the real world and a fantasy realm filled with mythical creatures to explore how we cope with dying, and the love, laughter and pain we can find within it.

Nicole Elizabeth Berger plays the fairy Esmeralda. Eric Christian Olsen, Sarah Wright and Phoebe Tonkin also star. The Virtuoso 2 Films production is produced by Dustin Hughes, Webber, Palmer and Kai Lillie.

“Gravitas is excited to once again be able to work with Mark Webber on his newest film,” Gravitas Ventures’ Brett Rogalsky said. “We believe audiences will rush to see this one-of-a-kind, magical film that is as visually gorgeous as it is emotionally deep. This is truly a one-of-a-kind film.”

The pic’s fall release date comes as Palmer (along with Webber and family) is in Wales now shooting Season 3 of Sky/BBC America’s A Discovery of Witches, on which she is the female lead.

Rogalsky negotiated the film deal with Glenn Rigberg, Rich Guay and Frederick Bimbler on behalf of the filmmakers.