New ‘The More You Know’ Campaign To Promote Social Justice, Equality And Equity

A new series of “The More You Know” PSAs will tackle systemic racism and speak up for social justice, equality and equity, NBCUniversal says. Participating will be a roster of NBC talent, including Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez, Kelly Clarkson and Melissa Fumero, among others.

The campaign was developed in collaboration with social and racial justice organizations Fair Count, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the NAACP, the National Action Network and the National Urban League, and focuses on standing up against injustice, teaching children about equity, and the importance of voting and completing the census, especially for how it impacts the Black community and communities of color.

The campaign kicked off yesterday on NBC’s Today with a spot on teaching children about inclusion and acceptance. The campaign will be rolling out over the next few weeks, with spots now available on TheMoreYouKnow.com and YouTube. The More You Know site also includes comprehensive resources and educational guides.

“For over 30 years, ‘The More You Know’ has sought to bring light to the nation’s most pressing social issues,” said Craig Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, NBCUniversal, “and we hope this new iteration will continue to educate, encourage and inspire people of all ages to take an active role in improving the world we live in.”

Stars participating in the campaign include: Carlos Adyan (“En Casa con Telemundo”), Freema Agyeman (“New Amsterdam”), Notah Begay III (NBC Sports), Gizelle Bryant (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Kelly Clarkson (“The Voice”), Victor Cruz (E! News), Dexter Darden (“Saved by the Bell”), Ester Dean (“Songland”), Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”), Soleil Moon Frye (“Punky Brewster”), Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Damon Hack (Golf Channel), Zuri Hall (“Access Hollywood”), Dulé Hill (“Psych 2: Lassie Come Home”), Ana Jurka (“En Casa con Telemundo and Titulares y Más”), Aneudy Lara (“100 Días Para Enamorarnos”), Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”), Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: Organized Crime”), Wendy Osefo (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Jeimy Osorio (Telemundo), Nina Parker (E! News’ “Nightly Pop”), James Roday Rodriguez (“Psych 2: Lassie Come Home”), Nichole Sakura (“Superstore”), Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”), Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”), Justin Sylvester (E! News’ “Daily Pop”), Elyfer Torres (“Enemigo Íntimo”) and Reno Wilson (“Good Girls”).