‘The Matrix 4′: Daniel Bernhardt Returning For Warner Bros Sequel

Mega

Actor and stuntman Daniel Bernhardt will reprise his role as Agent Johnson in the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise, which recently resumed production after a five-month hiatus due the pandemic.

Bernhardt was in 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and has also appeared in the John Wick movies as an actor and a stunt performer.

The Matrix 4 has Lana Wachowski at the helm with returning franchise stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Newcomers include Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Ellen Hollman.

Warner Bros. will release the pic on April 1, 2022.

Bernhardt most recently recurred on the Netflix series Altered Carbon and HBO’s Barry. He’s repped by Gersh.

 

 

 

