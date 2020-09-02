‘The Mandalorian’ Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date On Disney+

Disney+ has locked in an October 30 premiere date for the launch of Season 2 of its flagship series The Mandalorian. The streaming service revealed the news Wednesday on social media.

Shooting had already wrapped on the second season before the coronavirus-related production shutdown in mid-March and work is already underway on Season 3.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

The Mandalorian, set five years after the 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi, follows a bounty hunter, who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-powered baby Yoda from falling into the hands of the villainous Imperial Empire. The bounty hunter is from the same rogue warrior class as legacy Star Wars character Jango Fett.

The series is nominated for 15 Emmy awards, including outstanding drama series.

Among the new faces for Season 2 are Rosario Dawson, Michael Biehn and a recurring Bill Burr. They join returning stars including Pedro Pascal in the title role, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Julia Jones and Ming-Na Wen.