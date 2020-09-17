‘The Mandalorian’ And Baby Yoda Win Big At Creative Arts Emmys

The Television Academy, like the rest of the world, loves Baby Yoda. Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian took home five statuettes Thursday, leading the way on the third night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The Star Wars spinoff started the night off winning Outstanding Visual Effects, which was the first Emmy ever for Disney+. From there, the series went on to win trophies for Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour).

As a new streamer, this year marks the first year of eligibility for Disney+.

In all, The Mandalorian has racked up 15 total Emmy nominations. With its traction, it is more than likely it will collect more Emmys on the final two Creative Arts Emmy nights as well as during Sunday’s Primetime Emmys on ABC. It is also up for Outstanding Drama Series as well as Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Taika Waititi’s role as droid IG-11 and Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito’s performance as Moff Gideon.

The series is set five years after the 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi and follows a bounty hunter who is protecting a coveted Jedi-powered being, simply called The Child, from falling into the hands of the villainous Imperial Empire. The bounty hunter is from the same rogue warrior class as legacy Star Wars character Jango Fett.

Season 2 is set to debut October 30 with the much-talked-about new cast member Rosario Dawson as fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, who was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan during the Clone Wars. The sophomore season also includes newcomers Michael Biehn and Bill Burr as well as returning cast members Gina Carano, Esposito and Carl Weathers and Omid Abtahi.