‘The Loud House’ Renewed For Season 6 By Nickelodeon

The Loud House is coming back for another go-round. Nickelodeon has ordered a 26-episode sixth season of the hit animated series. The renewal comes ahead of the Season 5 premiere, which airs Friday at 7 p.m. as a one-hour special followed by the international rollout later this year.

The Loud House currently ranks as the No 1 animated show across all television with kids 6-11 year-to-date.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Season 6 finds the Loud family embarking on even more wild adventures packed with heart and humor including musicals, birthday celebrations, gatherings with the Casagrandes, and high jinks featuring all of the lovable characters who inhabit Royal Woods.

In the series’ first one-hour special, “Schooled!” Lincoln and his friends are now in middle school, facing new challenges and adventures as they acclimate to the new school’s hierarchy. Each sister has also moved up a grade, making Leni the oldest in the house, while Lori starts her freshman year of college. The special also features two original songs written by Michelle Lewis and Doug Rockwell: “We Got This,” and “Welcome to Canada.” Throughout Season 5, big adventures and big changes are in store for the Loud siblings as they continue to grow and evolve.

The voice cast of The Loud House includes Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud; Andre Robinson as Clyde McBride; Catherine Taber as Lori; Liliana Mumy as Leni; Nika Futterman as Luna; Cristina Pucelli as Luan; Jessica DiCicco as Lynn and Lucy; Grey Griffin as Lola, Lana and Lily; and Lara Jill Miller as Lisa.



The Loud House debuted on Nickelodeon in May 2016 and centers on 11-year-old Lincoln and his 10 sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. As one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 156 episodes, the property also has been translated into a comic book series, chapter books, a digital album and the Listen Out Loud podcast.

The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Kyle Marshall serves as co-executive producer and Ashley Kliment-Baker is art director.

You can watch a clip from Season 5 below.