‘The Last Son of Isaac LeMay’: Thomas Jane Joins Sam Worthington & Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker

EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Jane (The Predator) is joining Sam Worthington (Avatar) and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly (The Dirt) in thriller The Last Son Of Isaac LeMay.

The Expanse star Jane will also executive-produce alongside Courtney Lauren Penn for their production shingle Renegade Entertainment.

Tim Sutton (Donnybrook) is directing from the Black List script by Greg Johnson. Andre Relis and Jib Polhemus are producing with Relis’ VMI Worldwide handling sales. David Von Ancken and Brandon Burrows will also serve as executive producers.

Set in the Sierra Nevada in the late 19th century, the previously announced project centers on LeMay (Worthington), a murderous outlaw cursed by a terrible prophecy, hunting down his offspring to prevent his own murder, and targeting his son Cal (Baker) next. With bounty hunters and the enigmatic sheriff Solomon (Jane) on their tail, all are set on a collision course towards a brutal game of cat-and-mouse.

“I’m thrilled to have the talented Thomas Jane join the star-studded cast of The Last Son of Isaac LeMay,” said VMI CEO Relis. “We can’t wait to see him bring this pivotal role to life. I can’t say enough about Courtney Lauren Penn and the Renegade team – I am glad to be working with them again on this project!”

Jane and Penn were recently announced to executive produce crime series Troppo via their Renegade banner and AGC Television. Jane will also star. Renegade is also producing the adaptation of the Stephen King novel From A Buick 8, marking the fourth collaboration between Jane and King (following 1922, The Mist, and Dreamcatcher). Jane starrer Run Hide Fight recently debuted at the Venice Film Festival.

Jane and Renegade are represented by Paradigm. Sutton is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content.