Steven Soderbergh Says ‘The Knick’ Followup Is In The Works From André Holland & Barry Jenkins

Steven Soderbergh has revealed a sequel to The Knick is in the works centered on André Holland’s Dr. Algernon C. Edwards character. The original series ended after two seasons on Cinemax in 2015, but was not officially canceled until two years later, in 2017. There had long been speculation about a possible new installment. Clive Owen, who headlined the first two seasons of the medical drama, had said that he was done at the end of the second season, though the network had left the door slightly open for a new season with a new lead actor. (Owen’s character died at the end of Season 2.)

Now in an interview with The Playlist, Soderbergh confirmed a pilot script has been written by The Knick creators Jack Amiel and Michael Begler, with input from The Knick co-star Holland, who would reprise his role, and filmmaker Barry Jenkins.

“[André and Barry] came up with a really great approach with Jack and Michael,” Soderbergh told the publication. “And that seems to be advancing rapidly. I just read the pilot, which is terrific.”

The Knick was canceled as part of a Cinemax programming shift to high-octane action dramas, many of them international co-productions. The network has since gotten out of the original series business altogether, so a new installment of The Knick would most likely be for HBO or HBO Max. A rep for HBO had no comment.

As for The Knick director/exec producer Soderbergh being involved in the new incarnation with Holland and Jenkins, he said in the same interview, “I told them, ’Look, I had, I had my shot. Godspeed, take it in whatever direction you want.’”

The Knick starred Owen as a renowned surgeon in 1900s New York. It centered on Knickerbocker Hospital and the groundbreaking surgeons, nurses and staff who push the bounds of medicine in a time of astonishingly high mortality rates and zero antibiotics. Holland, Eve Hewson, Juliet Rylance, Jeremy Bobb, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan, Cara Seymour, Eric Johnson, David Fierro, Maya Kazan, Grainger Hines, Leon Addison Brown and Matt Frewer also starred.