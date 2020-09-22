Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Syfy’s TZGZ Orders ‘The Pole’ Animated Series Starring Bobby Moynihan & Jillian Bell

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Supergirl' To End With Upcoming Season 6 On The CW

Read the full story

‘The Inheritance Games’: Grainne Godfree To Write & Executive Produce YA TV Series In Works At Amazon

Grainne Godfree
Courtesy of Verve

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, DC veteran scribe Grainne Godfree (Legends of Tomorrow) has been tapped to write and executive produce a TV series based on Jennifer Lynn Barnes’ recently released YA novel, the first in a two-book series, which is in development at Amazon. The project hails from Sony Pictures TV and Josh Berman’s studio-based Osprey Productions, which landed the rights to the books in a competitive situation. Barnes will co-produce the adaptation.

In The Inheritance Games, when an eccentric billionaire dies and leaves his fortune to a teenage girl he’s never met, the world—and his relatives—are obsessed with figuring out why.

Published earlier this month by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, The Inheritance Games is a New York Times bestseller and was also a Books-a-Million Best YA Books of Fall 2020 pick.

Godfree has worked steadily in the DC Entertainment and Berlanti camps and has staffed on The Flash and The Tomorrow People. She is currently an Executive Producer on the CW’s Legends of Tomorrow and recently worked on feature Duende for Netflix. Godfree is repped by Verve, manager Kevin Donahue and attorney Cuffe Owens.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad