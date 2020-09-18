Netflix Acquires ‘The Hunt For Atlantis;’ Aaron Berg Scripting & Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Producing

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired a potential franchise property in The Hunt For Atlantis, an adaptation of the Andy McDermott bestseller. The project has been in the works for a bit with Aaron Berg writing and producing. At Netflix, he will be joined as producer by 6th & Idaho’s Matt Reeves & Adam Kassan.

Book is the first in what is called the Wilde/Chase series that numbers 15 books. Years after the disappearance of her parents, brilliant NYU grad student Nina Wilde teams with cavalier ex-SAS British bodyguard Eddie Chase when a tech-billionaire sends them on a globe-trotting race to discover the legendary lost city. Subsequent titles revolved around the pursuit of the mythical sword Excalibur, the great hall of Valhalla, the Fountain of Youth and golden city of El Dorado

Mike Landry will produce with Berg, Reeves and Kassan, and Derek S. Jancisin will be exec producer.

Berg is repped by Verve, Management 360 and McKuin Frankel.

