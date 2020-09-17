‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Mckenna Grace Joins Cast As Season 4 Production Resumes

EXCLUSIVE: Mckenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House, Troop Zero) has joined the upcoming fourth season of Hulu’s flagship drama series The Handmaid’s Tale, which resumed production in Toronto two weeks ago, sources said.

Grace will recur as Mrs. Keyes, a sharply intelligent, teenaged wife of a much older Commander who rules her farm and household with confidence. She has a rebellious, subversive streak, and is calm and pious on the outside with turmoil, even insanity, on the inside.

The Handmaid Tale was a couple of weeks into filming its fourth season when the fast growing coronavirus outbreak shut down production in mid-March. Star and executive producer Elisabeth Moss, who had been set to make her directorial debut with the third episode of Season 4, made the announcement on Instagram:

‘

The series, produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM, stars Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger who has been upped to a series regular.

The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by creator/showrunner Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang.

An Emmy juggernaut and a drama series winner, The Handmaid’s Tale landed 10 nominations this year and won its first 2020 statuette last night.

Grace stars in Sony’s upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife. She recently starred opposite Viola Davis in the Amazon feature Troop Zero and in New Line’s Annabelle Comes Home, the latest installment in the $1 billion The Conjuring franchise. Grace also appeared in Captain Marvel. Her breakout starring role in Fox Searchlight’s Gifted earned her a Broadcast Film Critics Association Award nomination for ‘Best Young Actor/Actress.’ She was previously seen in I, Tonya, starred as the title character opposite Rob Lowe in Lifetime’s The Bad Seed, had a co-starring role in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and recurred on Designated Survivor, Young Sheldon and Fuller House. Grace’s is repped by Paradigm and Hansen Jacobson.