The Gurin Company Teams With Relaunched Action Time To Revive Classic Format ‘Game For A Laugh’

The Gurin Company, run by Phil Gurin, whose credits include exec producing ABC’s Shark Tank, has teamed with Jeremy Fox’s format firm Action Time to bring back British entertainment format Game for a Laugh.

This comes after Fox relaunched Action Time, the formats firm that he ran after creating The Krypton Factor. Fox left DRG, the international distributor that he founded, in September 2018.

The Game for a Laugh reboot is the first Action Time project to emerge since he relaunched the company that he first started 40 years ago.

The show ran between 1981 and 1985 on the UK’s ITV and revolved around a variety of practical jokes, pranks and studio games such as the Dunk Tank and Pie Chair.

The Gurin Company and Action Time, which back in the early 2000s worked on formats together including The Human Clock and Nation’s Sexiest, are rebooting it with a new set, cast, new games and new practical jokes with guest celebrities.

Jeremy Fox, who developed and produced the original series, said, “2020 will go down as one of the most depressing years of the century so what’s better than to bring back one of the most fun-filled series of the past?”

Phil Gurin added, “The opportunity to reinvent a classic comedy format like Game for A Laugh is so exciting. And thanks to current technologies, we can rely on unique production methods and the intricacies of social media to truly freshen for contemporary audiences. A show full of creative games and stunts and good-natured fun is what we all need right now.”