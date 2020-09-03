‘The Golden Child’ Suburban Moms Drama From Kourtney Kang In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is developing The Golden Child, a drama from How I Met Your Mother and Fresh Off the Boat alumna Kourtney Kang, Touchstone TV and Temple Hill.

Written by Kang based on the novel by Wendy James, The Golden Child is a deep dive into the suburban nightmare that examines what it’s really like to be a mother today. Centered on a group of diverse moms, their sources of worth, and what causes their pain, the series explores the question “Can bad children happen to good mothers?”

Kang executive produces with Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Adam Fishbach.

With The Golden Child, comedy veteran Kang is venturing into drama. The transition has worked well for two other accomplished comedy creators/showrunners, Dan Fogelman and D.J. Nash, whose first drama series efforts, NBC’s This Is Us and ABC’s A Million Little Things, have become hits.

On the half-hour side, Kang has Doogie Kealoha, M.D., a female-led reboot of ABC’s classic 1989 half-hour medical dramedy Doogie Howser, at Disney+ from 20th TV.

Kang served as co-executive producer on ABC/20th TV’s Fresh Off the Boat, which Kasdan and Mar executive produced. Prior to that Kang was one of the key writer-producers on CBS/20th TV’ How I Met Your Mother, which also starred harris. She was on the popular ensemble comedy for its entire nine-season run, rising from a staff writer to executive producer.

Temple Hill is producing with 20th TV the Hulu series Love, Victor. It also has Dave at FX and The Outsider at HBO.