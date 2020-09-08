‘The Goldbergs’: Carrie Wampler Joins ABC Comedy Series In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Wampler (Big Little Lies) has joined the upcoming eighth season of ABC comedy series The Goldbergs in a major recurring role in a recasting.

Wampler will play Ren, a stylish, artsy, rebellious and effortless Manhattan NYC prep school girl who Erica (Hayley Orrantia) befriends at college. She’s also Barry’s (Troy Gentile) new girlfriend.

Wampler takes over for Kelli Berglund, who initially was cast in the role. Berglund had to exit the series because of another commitment, according to the network. Berglund was cast earlier this year as one of the leads in Starz’s wrestling drama series Heels.

The Goldbergs chronicles creator Adam F. Goldberg’s chaotic but loving family as he grew up in the Reagan era.

The ’80s comedy stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner with George Segal and Jeff Garlin. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis and Mike Sikowitz are executive producers and the series is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Wampler next will be seen starring in Lifetime movie, The Surrogate, which airs later this month. Her credits include Big Little Lies and 9-1-1. Wampler is repped by Talentworks and Kass Management.