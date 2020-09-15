‘The Godfather’ Making-Of Event Drama, Taylor Sheridan Spy Thriller, ‘The Game’ Reboot & ‘Behind The Music’ Revival Lead Paramount+ Original Slate

ViacomCBS’s new streaming service Paramount+ will feature a limited drama about the making of The Godfather and a spy thriller from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

Elsewhere, a new reboot of BET’s The Game is in development, it is reviving VH1’s classic rock-doc strand Behind The Music and ordered a true crime documentary spin-off of Criminal Minds.

The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather. Ruddy was one of the key figures along with Francis Ford Coppola, Bob Evans and Mario Puzo behind the production. The ten-part series, produced by Paramount Television Studios, is written and exec produced by Michael Tolkin, who wrote the screenplay for Robert Altman’s The Player and co-created Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora. Ruddy will also serve as executive producer, with Hatfields & McCoys producer Leslie Greif exec producing and writing.

Lioness is the latest series created by Taylor Sheridan. Based on a real-life CIA program, it follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. Produced by Paramount Network and 101 Studios, it is exec produced by Sheridan, Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

Also on the scripted side is a revival of The Game. The project comes from CBS Television Studios and Grammnet Productions as part of BET’s programming on Paramount+.

The streamer would not reveal if there were any creatives behind the project and whether it is related to the one-hour drama that The CW was developing with the original series’ creator Mara Brock Akil and American Soul co-creator Devon Greggory.

On the non-scripted side, Paramount+ is bringing back Behind The Music, the classic music doc strand responsible for multiple tales of rock n roll debauchery. It will be known as MTV’s Behind The Music – The Top 40 (despite originating at VH1) and will unlock MTV’s vault looking at the 40 biggest artists of all times. It is produced by Creature Films, the company behind Diddy’s reboot of MTV’s Making The Band, and MTV Studios.

It has also ordered a true crime doc spin-off of CBS drama Criminal Minds. The Real Criminal Minds will be produced by The Case of Jon Benet Ramsey producer XG Productions in association with CBS Television Studios and ABC Signature.

They will be joined by other original series when the service launches in 2021 along with titles such as SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off Kamp Koral, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run.