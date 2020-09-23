‘The Flash’, ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’, ‘All American’ & Other Berlanti Prods. Series Set Tentative Production Start Dates

EXCLUSIVE: With Batwoman and Riverdale already filming in Vancouver, several more Greg Berlanti series are gearing up to go back to production. Supergirl is slated to begin filming its sixth and final season in Vancouver next Monday, September 28, pending a deal with the local unions to comply with SAG’s testing guidelines which has proven difficult.

I hear The Flash is currently slated to begin filming its seventh season October 1, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is targeting an October 5 Season 6 start, both in Vancouver. All American is looking to begin filming its third season Monday in Los Angeles. Of the remaining Berlanti Prods. series, Superman & Lois, Titans and newcomer Kung-Fu are eying mid-October starts. Breakout Stargirl is on track to begin shooting its second season at the end of October, while Doom Patrol‘s third season is expected to start production in January.

As is the case with any production during COVID, the dates are tentative and subject to change. Some of the series mentioned in this story had earlier target start dates that were subsequently pushed, a common occurrence amid the ongoing pandemic.

Warner Bros TV, the studio behind all Berlanti Prods. series, declined comment on the new dates.

Batwoman was the first Berlanti Prods. series to start production. It has been shooting its second season in Vancouver since Sept. 3. Riverdale followed on September 14 and is currently filming its fifth season. The company’s HBO Max limited series The Flight Attendant, whose production was shut down in mid-March amid the escalating pandemic, resumed filming August 31 in New York.