‘The Farm’ Family Drama From Paul Sciarrotta, Milo Ventimiglia & Russ Cundiff In The Works At Fox

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

Paul-Sciarrotta
Courtesy of Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development drama The Farm, from Paul Sciarrotta (BH90210), This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff and the duo’s DiVide Pictures. 20th TV, where DiVide is under a deal, co-produces with Fox Entertainment.

Written by Sciarrotta, The Farm is a multi-generational family drama set against the backdrop of competing farms in rural America — Big AG vs. Family Farm.

Milo Ventimiglia, Deanna Harris, Russ Cundiff of DiVide Pictures
(L-R) Milo Ventimiglia, Deanna Harris, Russ Cundiff Courtesy photo

Sciarrotta executive produces with Ventimiglia and Cundiff of DiVide. Deanna Harris, Director of Development at DiVide, serves as producer.

Sciarrotta, a producer on the original Beverly Hills, 90210, recently served as showrunner on reboot BH90210, which aired on Foxlast summer. Before that, he worked on all five seasons of the CW’s Jane the Virgin, rising to executive producer for the final two seasons. His other credits include The Fosters, Reckless and Emily Owens, M.D., among others. He’s repped by Verve.

The Farm is the second broadcast sale for DiVide so far this season. The company also has military drama Generals Row with writer Jason Wilborn set at NBC.

Ventimiglia has earned three Emmy nominations for lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Jack on NBC/20th TV’s praised series This Is Us, which is heading into its sixth season.

DiVide is repped by Verve and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

