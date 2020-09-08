‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Sets Premiere Date & Guest Lineup As Host Says She Will Address Controversy

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will kick off its Season 18 on Monday, Sep. 21. As previously announced, the daytime talk show will resume filming from the Ellen stage on the Warner Bros. lot without an in-studio audience.

Since DeGenres and her crew left the studio in March amid a surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S., the series became embroiled in a controversy involving allegations of toxic workplace environment, which led to a WarnerMedia investigation, the ousting of three senior producers and the implementing of changes in how the program is run.

With the controversy coming to a head while the show was on hiatus, DeGeneres promises to address it in the new season.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” DeGeneres said.

The season premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will feature Tiffany Haddish in-studio. The guest lineup for Premiere week also includes Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen. Also scheduled to appear throughout the month are Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom.

Additionally, on the heels of his promotion to a co-executive producer, the show’s house DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss will also serve as guest host this coming season.

Most syndicated daytime talk shows are launching their new seasons on Sept. 14. Ellen‘s premiere is being pushed by a week because of DeGeneres and fellow Ellen executive producers’ commitment to the NBC game show Ellen’s Game of Games, an offshoot from the talker based on one of its signature segments. The reality series just successfully finished a 20-episode shoot, which took longer than normal due to strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Ellen premiere was delayed to give the producers more time to prepare for the new season. It also avoids a face-off with the U.S. Open golf championship (Sept. 17-20), which has led to Ellen preemptions. The championship is carried by NBC, whose O&Os are the core station group for Ellen.