ABC Nabs ‘The Dreamers’ Drama From Marta Kauffman, Hannah Canter & Warren Littlefield For Development

EXCLUSIVE: Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman is returning to broadcast television with The Dreamers, a drama based on Karen Thompson Walker’s novel, which has landed at ABC for development. The project hails from Grace & Frankie co–creator Kauffman and Okay Goodnight, her company with Robbie Rowe Tollin and Hannah K.S. Canter, Warren Littlefield and Touchstone Television, where both Kauffman and Littlefield are under deals.

Penguin Random House

Written by the mother-daughter duo of Kauffman and Canter, The Dreamers is about a small college town that is transformed by a mysterious sickness that locks victims in perpetual sleep and triggers extraordinary, life-altering dreams.

Kauffman, Canter, Tollin and Littlefield executive produce. Touchstone TV is the studio.

The Dreamers was the first project announced under a multi-year first-look deal Kauffman signed earlier this year with Touchstone (formerly Fox 21 Television Studios). It reunites her with Littlefield who, while running NBC, developed and put Friends on the air. The Dreamers marks a return to broadcast for former top network executive Littlefield, who has been working in cable and streaming as a producer.

Emmy-winning Kauffman is the recipient of this year’s prestigious Norman Lear Achievement Award by the Producers Guild. Since its launch in 2014, the all-female-led Okay Goodnight has produced all seasons of Grace & Frankie, which is heading into its seventh and final season on Netflix, along with the Sundance documentary Seeing Allred.

The Littlefield Co. is behind such series as Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, Reprisal as well as the upcoming The Old Man, which is produced by Touchstone, part of Disney Television Studios.