‘The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance’ Canceled After One Season By Netflix

There will be no Season 2 for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Netflix confirmed the cancellation Monday of Jim Henson’s epic fantasy adventure series — a prequel to the original 1982 film — just hours after the series’ win this weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Children’s Program.

“We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” said Lisa Henson, executive producer. “We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future. Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.”

“We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend.”

2019-20 TV Cancellations And Renewals For Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Combining classic Henson-brand puppetry and modern effects, the new story shed a light on the world of Thra, which is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel led the voice cast along with Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.



The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was produced by The Jim Henson Company. Leterrier executive produced with Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford. Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews, Javier Grillo-Marxuach and Blanca Lista co-executive produced. Ritamarie Peruggi was a producer. Tim Wellspring was line producer. Cameron Richardson was associate producer. Vivian Lee was co-producer.