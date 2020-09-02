Gaming Industry Drama ‘GG’ From Kim Moses, J Moses, Debbie Liebling & Daisy Gardner In Works At the CW

EXCLUSIVE: The CW has put in development GG (Goodgame) a gaming industry drama series that merges the worlds of gaming and Hollywood, from producers Kim Moses (Ghost Whisperer, Reckless) and J Moses (Grand Theft Auto), TV executive/producer Debbie Liebling (PEN15), writer-producer Daisy Gardner (Silicon Valley, The Goldbergs) and CBS Television Studios.

GG (Goodgame) marks the first project from OptIn, a production company launched by siblings J Moses and Kim Moses, which is designed to bring together storytelling, talent, relationships, portfolios, discipline and knowledge in the TV and Games industries. OptIn will produce in association with CBSTV Studios, with Liebling, Gardner and the Moses serving as executive producers.

Written by Gardner, GG (Goodgame), a one-hour drama with comedic elements, centers on the adventures of a rebellious, young female excelling in the male-dominated gaming industry. The story will be told through the young woman’s perspective. Throughout her life, she struggles with acceptance in the gaming world when she suddenly seizes an opportunity to join a professional esports team and experiences the glamorous, competitive and mind-bending world that follows.

“GG fully captures the challenges of women continuing to fight for recognition in the gaming world,” said Kim Moses. “To tell this story, J and I could not be more thrilled to be working alongside the immensely talented Debbie Liebling and Daisy Gardner, as well as The CW and CBSTV.”

J Moses is a respected gaming industry veteran who greenlit the original GTA (Grand Theft Auto) and serves as a Director at Take2 Entertainment. Through Sander/Moses Prods., her company with her late husband and longtime producing partner Ian Sander, Kim Moses executive produced such series as Ghost Whisperer, Reckless and Gone.

“Our mission at OptIn is to integrate technology into entertainment in a way that reflects our daily lives,” said J Moses. “Our first series demonstrates this intent, as GG bridges the two industries at a time when engagement for both is surging rapidly.”

Gardner most recently served as co-executive producer on Silicon Valley, The Goldbergs and Downward Dog. Her other previous credits include Married, Californication and 30 Rock.

Liebling is executive producer on Hulu’s PEN15 which is heading into its second season. The former top Comedy Central programming executive also served as an executive producer on South Park and Another Period, among others.

The Moses siblings are repped by UTA and Jon Polk at Hertz, Lichtenstein & Young. Liebling is repped by Ben Rubinfeld at Ziffren Britthenham. Gardner is repped by Alex Goldstone at Anonymous Content and Scott Whitehead at McKuin Frankel Whitehead.