‘The Crown’: Netflix Reveals First Look At Gillian Anderson As Margaret Thatcher & Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana

Netflix has published the first stills of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Season 4 of The Crown.

The royal drama returns on November 15 and will feature Anderson prominently as Thatcher, who is elected prime minister and navigates an, at times, uneasy relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, played by Olivia Colman.

Corrin also enters the fray as Diana, becoming romantically entwined with and eventually marrying Prince Charles. It’s a breakthrough role for the actress, who has an often startling resemblance to the late princess.

Netflix also published images of Colman as the Queen and Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret. Produced by Left Bank Pictures and created by Peter Morgan, Season 4 wrapped in March and it will be the current cast’s final turn as the British royal family.

Fans may want to savor Season 4 as it will be the final run of new episodes for two years. The show is taking a filming break until next year, meaning Season 5 will not premiere until 2022. Imelda Staunton will succeed Colman on the throne.

Check out the images below.