Showtime’s ‘The Comey Rule’ Ratings Pacing Ahead Of ‘Escape From Dannemora’ In Early Returns

Showtime’s two-part The Comey Rule has seen by more that 1 million viewers combined for its linear debuts Sunday and Monday. The miniseries, which depicts the leadup and aftermath of President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey, rolled out just ahead of the start of the 2020 presidential debate cycle.

Sunday’s Part 1 has drawn 626,000 viewers to the linear network Sunday-Monday, with that number as of Monday passing 1 million when all platforms are counted; the 375K viewers across on-demand and streaming as of Monday marks the highest for a Showtime limited drama series.

Part 1’s overall total puts it up 23% over the premiere numbers of Showtime’s 2018 limited series Escape From Dannemora which went on be nominated for Best Limited Series at the Golden Globes and the Emmys.

Part 2 on Monday drew 425K viewers in its linear premiere and has been eyeballed by close to 650K viewers to date across platforms (it became available to streaming subscribers Sunday).

Showtime said The Comey Rule helped the network to its third biggest premiere day for streaming signups.

The Comey Rule, written and directed by Billy Ray, is based on the Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty and stars Jeff Daniels as Comey and Brendan Gleeson as Trump. The series is executive produced by Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Ray and produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Home Run Productions, The Story Factory and Secret Hideout.