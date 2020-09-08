(L-R): Alex Hibbert as Kevin Williams, Shamon Brown Jr. as Papa and Michael V. Epps as Jake in The Chi

Showtime has ordered a fourth season of the Lena Waithe-created drama The Chi.

“Each season, The Chi’s authentic storytelling resonates more deeply with its devoted and growing audiences,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks. “Lena Waithe together with Justin Hillian explore the joys and the heartbreak of life on the South Side in a way that is unique on television, and we relish the prospect of continuing that exploration with them.”

Created and executive produced by Waithe and executive produced by Common (Selma), The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story revolving around a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

The Season 3 cast included Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker.

“This show has definitely taken me on a journey,” said Waithe. “One of learning, healing and growth. I didn’t know how this season would be received, but the level of engagement and enthusiasm from the fans has been fantastic. I still can’t believe our numbers are up by double digits! The Chi is a team effort, and I’m grateful to continue this journey with such an amazing group of people.”

In addition to Waithe, Common and Hillian, the hit drama series also is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Rick Famuyiwa and Jet Wilkinson.

‘The Chi’ Renewed For Season 4 By Showtime