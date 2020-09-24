‘The Boys’ Spinoff Put On Fast-Track Development At Amazon Following Mothership’s Record Season 2 Launch

Amazon’s superhero series The Boys is getting a spinoff set in superhero college.

The project, written by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, had been in the works for awhile. It is being fast-tracked in light of the success of the original series’ second season which marked the most-watched global launch of an Amazon Original series ever. The Boys’ first season already had set a high viewership mark for Amazon when it debuted in summer 2019. In its first two weeks, Season 2 has nearly doubled the Season 1 worldwide audience (+89%), drawing millions of new viewers each week.

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the Untitled Boys Spinoff is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.

The spinoff is from the entities behind the original series — Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Rosenberg is writing the pilot and will serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff under his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Eric Kripke and fellow The Boys EPs, Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as the Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

The series’ Season Two finale is slated for Oct. 9 on Prime Video.