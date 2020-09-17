‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’: Jeff Goldblum, James Marsden, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt & Amy Sedaris Join Alec Baldwin In DreamWorks Animation Sequel

The Boss Baby is back and this time it’s a family affair. DreamWorks Animation has added Jeff Goldblum, James Marsden, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, and Amy Sedaris to the voice cast of the upcoming Boss Baby sequel, which has officially been titled The Boss Baby: Family Business. Alec Baldwin is returning as Boss Baby Ted, with Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow also reprising the roles of Ted’s parents.

Tom McGrath, who directed the 2017 installment, which earned more than $500 million worldwide and was nominated for an Oscar, is back to direct the sequel with producer Jeff Hermann.

The new chapter sees the Templeton brothers — Tim (Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Baldwin) — as adults now who have drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married dad and Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

Longoria plays Tim’s wife and mother to super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Greenblatt), and super-cute new infant Tina (Sedaris). Tabitha, top of her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, wants to become like her Uncle Ted but Tim worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.

Baby Tina reveals to be a top-secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Armstrong (Goldblum). This reunites the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, leading them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.

Universal will release The Boss Baby: Family Business on March 26, 2021.

“We are so fortunate to work with such a talented ensemble of actors, all of whom possess tremendous imaginations,” said director Tom McGrath. “The everyday joy for me is not only watching our actors make a line hilarious or heartfelt through subtle adjustments but the process they all share of improvisation and character creation. They are the heart and soul of the characters they bring to life.”

“We are so thrilled to welcome these new additions to our Boss Baby family,” said producer Jeff Hermann. “James, Amy, Ariana, Eva, and Jeff each bring so much depth, wit, and charm to combine with Alec, Lisa, and Jimmy to form an incredibly rich ensemble, one which expands upon the world of the first movie in unexpected and exciting ways.”

